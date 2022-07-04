K-Pop Group Stray Kids Postpone Tour Dates Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

(CelebrityAccess) – K-pop group Stray Kids have postponed two North American tour dates due to members – Lee Know, Felix, and I.N receiving positive COVID-19 tests. The tour kicked off in June and on Sunday (July 3), JYP Entertainment (JYPE) and Live Nation (LN) announced via social media.

The JYPE announcement reads as follows:

“Hello, this is JYPE.

We inform you that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N have tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2nd.

Stray Kids members and all staff members participating in the Stray Kids MANIAC tour in North America have been preemptively conducting self-testing kits before commencing schedules every day. Lee Know, Felix, and I.N received positive results on self-testing kits performed on July 2nd, thus immediately visited a hospital to receive PCR tests and were diagnosed with COVID-19.”

They went on to reassure the fanbase that members Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, and Seungmin have all tested negative thus far.

LN released its statement via Twitter:

The tour stop in Atlanta scheduled to take place Sunday (July 3) was postponed and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena (July 6) has also been put on indefinite hold.

The complete list of North American tour dates for the MANIAC tour is below.

July 9: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 10: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 12: Oakland, California at the Oakland Arena

July 14: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

July 15: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

July 19: Anaheim, California at Honda Center in Anaheim

July 20: Anaheim, California at Honda Center in Anaheim