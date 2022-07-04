Day N Vegas Along With Travis Scott’s First Festival Appearance Canceled

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Day N Vegas festival, set to feature Travis Scott‘s first festival appearance since Astroworld was canceled on Friday (July 1) by festival organizers. The fest, produced by Goldenvoice was set to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Labor Day Weekend – (September 2 – September 4).

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” read the announcement on Instagram. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back in your account within the next 2-4 weeks.”

Also slated to perform were headliners SZA and J. Cole, along with Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, and others.

Billboard reports that sources close to the festival have said poor ticket sales are the reason for the cancellation. Ticket sales haven’t met the daily goal since the day they were released, and by canceling on Friday, AEG is required to only pay 50% of the artist fees.

“There are a lot of festivals out there right now and it seems like only those first festivals to go on sale for their sound or genre are the ones that sell out, but everything else that follows has struggled,” one source tells Billboard. “It seems like the consumer spent most of the festival money for the year and unless it’s already on sale, there’s not much money left for anything else.”