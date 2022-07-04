Red Hot Chili Peppers Set Stadium Tour of Australia With Post Malone

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) have announced a coast-to-coast Australian stadium tour with Post Malone.

The Live Nation (LN) produced tour will kick off at Suncorp Stadium (Jan. 29, 2023) and hit Accor Stadium (Feb. 2), Marvel Stadium (Feb. 7), and Optus Stadium (Feb. 12).

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band just dropped their 12th studio album in April titled Unlimited Love, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and ARIA Albums Chart.

Post Malone is also fresh off his latest album drop, Twelve Carat Toothache, which hit No. 2 on the US and Australian charts.

The general onsale is Monday, July 11 via livenation.com.au.

Red Hot Chili Peppers / Post Malone Australia 2023:

Jan. 29 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 2 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 7 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Feb. 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth