Amid A COVID-19 Spike, Los Angeles County May Implement Indoor Mask Rules Again, As Soon As This Month

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While most people are hoping to put the pandemic behind them, the rapid growth of coronavirus cases and a rise in hospitalizations in Los Angeles may presage a return to a universal indoor mask requirement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, city officials have warned that such a measure could come as soon as July.

The rules for indoor masks in public places would go into effect in Los Angeles County if the infection rate in the region crosses the threshold for ‘high’ established by he U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and remain there for two consecutive weeks.

While L.A. County is not there yet; it is currently trending in that direction with more than 70,000 new cases reported in the past two weeks and 989 hospitalized within the last seven days.

According to public health officials, L.A. County recorded a daily test positivity rate of 12.69% for the past 7 days.

“We can’t predict with certainty what the future hospitalization trend will look like. However, it is looking more likely, as cases and admissions have continued to increase, that we’ll enter the high community level designation later this month,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.