Sevendust Announces The Final Leg Of Their Animosity Tour Even As The Band Talks Slowing Down

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Sevendust announced the addition of the third and final leg of their “Animosity” tour with a slew of new North American shows.

The string of new dates kicks off on September 9th at Blue Ridge Rock-Fest in Danville, Virginia, and concludes at the Fillmore in New Orleans on October 1st.

Dates include performances at the Palladium in New York, the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, and DWP’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville.

The tour marks the 21st anniversary of Sevendust’s breakthrough third album, 2001’s Animosity which included hits such as “Praise” and “Angel’s Son.”

The newly announced dates follow the news last month that Sevendust was planning to scale back album releases and tours in the future.

“It’s funny. Any time that we talk about this stuff, people are, like, ‘Oh, that’s it. They’re quitting’. It’s the end.’ It’s really not that at all. I mean, we’re realists. We ask ourselves, are we going to be jumping off trampolines and drum risers and stuff when we’re 80? Are we going to want to do 300 shows a year when we’re 80? Probably not. But I look a band like The Stones, and I go, but you can still go out and do something whenever you want to do it,” Sevendust guitarist John Connolly told KNAC’s George Dionne in an interview last month.

“I think we’ll always make music in some way, shape or form or another, even if it’s small doses, and I think we’ll always tour — in small doses,” he explained. “Pick and choose those moments, not grind it out. Do it enough to where it keeps you wanting’ to do it,” Connolly added.

Tickets for Sevendust’s new tour leg went on sale today at 10AM local time.

Sevendust Animosity tour dates

9/9 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

9/10 – Cherokee, NC – The Event Center at Harrah’s

9/12 – Elmira, NY – The L

9/13 – Portland, ME – Aura

9/15 – New York, NY – The Palladium

9/16 – Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom

9/17 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

9/18 – Reading, PA – Reverb

9/20 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

9/22 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen

9/23 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theater

9/24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

9/26 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

9/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

9/29 – Tampa, FL – Janus Live

9/30 – Destin, FL – Club LA

10/1 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore