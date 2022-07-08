Moritz Schwenkow Promoted To Chief Ticketing and Technology Officer At DEAG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German live events company Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced the promotion of Chief Ticketing Officer Moritz Schwenkow to the newly created role of Chief Ticketing and Technology Officer (CTTO).

With his expanded duties, Schwenkow will assume strategic responsibility for the company’s technological expansion, including the shift to digital and the exploration and introduction of new systems and infrastructures.

He will also continue to oversee the company’s ticketing operations as the live entertainment world comes back to life in the wake of the pandemic.

Schwenkow has been CTO of DEAG since 1 April 2020 and has led the company’s ticketing business, including the digital integration of the in-house ticketing system of myticket Jahrhunderthalle.

Additionally, he will oversee the continued development of the digital environment around ticketing platforms myticket.de, myticket.at, myticket.co.uk as well as the UK ticketing platform Gigantic.com.

“We are already excellently positioned on the international ticketing market with our state-of-the-art platforms. The digitalization of the event industry has gained even more momentum, not least due to the corona pandemic. This not only affects areas such as e-ticketing, but also new digital formats. With our NATURE ONE and Mayday livestreams, we anticipated new trends early on and showed that we can react quickly to new circumstances. We will continue to use new technologies such as blockchain technology and NFTs to further strengthen our position in the market and expand into new markets. This will enable us to continue to offer our customers first-class entertainment – digitally and locally,” said Moritz Schwenkow, CTTO of DEAG.