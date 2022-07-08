Jonas Jeberg Signs With Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced it has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with award-winning songwriter and producer Jonas Jeberg.

LA based, Copenhagen native Jonas Jeberg has written and produced hits for a wide range of genres and artists, including Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,”; “High Hopes,” by Panic! At The Disco; “Marry Me” by Jason Derulo; “Fetish” by Selena Gomez ft. Gucci Mane; “Rollercoaster” by Jonas Brothers, among others.

Throughout his career, Jeberg has written and produced eight Billboard Hot 100 hits, including a Top 10 hit. He’s also racked up five BMI awards; 2 ASCAP awards; 17 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications among numerous other accolades.

“Songwriting and producing songs is my passion. Besides my wife and kids, there’s nothing I love more in this world! So, I’m very excited to work with Thomas Krottinger, the whole Sony Music Publishing team, and their incredible roster of top-tier artists, songwriters, and fellow producers. Collaboration and great minds coming together are at the heart of hit songs, and I can’t think of a better team than these guys under leadership of Jon Platt,” said Jonas Jeberg.

“Jonas is an incredibly gifted songwriter who continues to go above and beyond. We are excited to partner with Jonas and his team, and we look forward to supporting his creative journey,” added Thomas Krottinger, Vice President, Creative, Sony Music Publishing.