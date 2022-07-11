Rage Against the Machine Take the Stage Together for the First Time in 11 Years – With An “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” Graphic

EAST TROY, WI (CelebrityAccess) – The Los Angeles band Rage Against the Machine (RATM), returned to the stage on Saturday (July 9) after taking 11 years off from touring.

The band, singer Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk came together at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, WI. The band, never being one to shy away from political or confrontational issues made some political statements during the show, including the use of a graphic that said, “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT.”

In addition to playing fan favorites, “Bulls on Parade”, “Killing in the Name”, and “Bullet in the Head”, they also performed a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad” – a song that was on their setlist in the 1990s and put on their 2000 album, Renegades.

The show kicked off the much-anticipated Public Service Announcement tour with openers Run the Jewel. The tour originally planned for 2020, was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic not once, but twice. The tour sees the band hitting 12 countries and 40 cities with 51 shows scheduled to date.

Next weekend, they’ll be playing Festival d’été de Québec alongside acts like Alanis Morissette, The Beaches, Alexisonfire, and more. They’ll also be headlining this year’s RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa.

You can see the full setlist below.

“Bombtrack”

“People Of The Sun”

“Bulls On Parade”

“Bullet In The Head”

“Testify”

“Tire Me”

“Wake Up”

“Guerrilla Radio”

“Without A Face”

“Know Your Enemy”

“Calm Like A Bomb”

“Sleep Now In The Fire”

“War Within A Breath”

“The Ghost Of Tom Joad” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

“Freedom”

“Killing In The Name”