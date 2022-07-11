   JOIN LOGIN

The Pretty Reckless Lead Singer Taylor Momsen Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Will Miss Some Shows With Halestorm
The Pretty Reckless (Samuel J. Rodrigues, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
(CelebrityAccess) – The Pretty Reckless will miss the first three dates of their planned summer tour with rockers Halestorm after lead singer Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour launched Friday night (July 8) in Detroit which the band missed. The Pretty Reckless also missed Saturday night’s show in Milwaukee and Sunday’s show in Kansas City. The band is set to rejoin the tour for tonight’s show (July 12) in Indy. The missed shows were still played by Halestorm and opening bands, The Warning and Lilith Czar.

Momsen and company are coming off the release of their 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll. The full tour runs through August 12th ending in Virginia.

