The First Annual NIVA Conference Is Taking Place In Cleveland This Week

CLEVELAND (Hypebot) — The first National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Conference kicks is happening on Monday and Tuesday in Cleveland and Hypebot is there.

Launched in the early days of the pandemic, NIVA and partners including the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) successfully lobbied for $16 billion in Shuttered Venue Operating Grants that effectively saved thousands of independent venues, promoters, and agencies during the months-long shutdown.

NITO is also holding its first-ever in-person membership meeting in Cleveland this week.

NIVA ‘22 is focused on uniting the independent live entertainment community and writing its next chapter.

The daytime conference programming will happen simultaneously across multiple NIVA member venues throughout the city, and will feature curated programming, panels, industry experts, specialized industry educational sessions, and live showcases element.

NIVA ’22 will debut the first-ever Independent Awards Formal (Independent AF), taking place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

