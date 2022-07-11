Reba McEntire Announces Arena Tour for the Fall With Terri Clark

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music veteran and chart-topper, Reba McEntire is heading out on a new fall arena tour, Reba Live In Concert, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark and will visit St. Louis, Austin, Indianapolis, Ft. Worth, Savannah, and more, with a Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena set for October 21.

“I can’t wait to see everyone on the road again this fall,” McEntire shares with MusicRow. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for “Reba Live In Concert” go on sale Friday (July 15), and fans can access a special presale beginning tomorrow (July 12) by signing up for McEntire’s email list.

McEntire has also been busy with her acting career, recently announcing The Hammer, a Lifetime movie she is appearing in and executive producing. She is also set to join the ABC series Big Sky as a regular for its upcoming third season.

Reba Live In Concert Dates:

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena