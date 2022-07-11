Michael Feinstein Announces Residency With New York’s Cafe Carlyle

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The Carlyle announced Saturday (July 9) that Grammy and Emmy nominee Michael Feinstein has joined forces with the famed Café Carlyle.

Feinstein will bring his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook to the Café Carlyle stage this upcoming season for an initial series of performances set for October 11 to 22.

Feinstein is a musical force whose interpretation and enthusiasm for preserving the music that shaped America shines and captivates audiences when he takes the stage. Feinstein’s sold-out legendary shows in New York City have made him and his brand a destination for those living in and traveling to the city.

Feinstein has sold millions of album, had four sold out runs on Broadway, and has performed concerts globally including venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium and the Sydney Opera House.

Feinstein released Gershwin Country earlier this year, an album of duets with some of the biggest names in music including Dolly Parton, Alison Kraus, Brad Paisley, Lyle Lovett, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, and featuring a special track with Liza Minnelli who also executive produced the album.

“I look forward to bringing my signature style of entertainment that music lovers around the globe have known me for to the Café Carlyle stage – a venue that I have long loved and admired, ” said Feinstein to the New York Times.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Feinstein into the Café Carlyle family,” said Marlene Poynder, managing director of The Carlyle. “Michael’s legendary performances will be a natural addition to our line-up, and we look forward to developing this new partnership and adding the Feinstein name to the Café Carlyle legacy,” added Poynder.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle from October 11 – 22 (Tuesday – Saturday) at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $175 per person for General Seating and $225 per person for Premium Seating. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).