Santana Postpones More Shows Following On Stage Collapse

(CelebrityAccess) — Guitar legend Carlos Santana has postponed a string of upcoming concerts as he recovers following an on-stage collapse during a concert last week.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management said in a statement.

“Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully,” he continued.

At press time, Santana plans to resume his current tour on July 23rd in Paso Robles, CA.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Mr. Vrionis added. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.