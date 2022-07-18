Pearl Jam Frontman Eddie Vedder Has Violent Fan Removed From Zurich Show – “You’re Out of Here – Violence is Not Allowed”

ZURICH (CelebrityAccess) – Eddie Vedder had a fan removed from Pearl Jam’s concert in Zurich after she started a fight with another concert attendee.

The iconic grunge band was playing the Hallenstadion in the Swiss city as part of their European tour. As reported by Rock Feed, Vedder noticed a fight break out in the crowd during their performance of “Animal.” The outspoken lead singer then stopped the show in its tracks to address the fan who threw the first punch – asking for the house lights to be turned on.

“Turn the lights on, please,” he said. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out because he was filming the whole time. Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you’re filming everyone.”

Vedder continued, “The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can’t f*cking hit him in the back of the head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed.”

The visibly updated fan was then ejected from the show, Vedder went on to say, “I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed. You could’ve waved to me, I was looking right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool, we’re not hitting people here. Sorry.”

