All Things Live Signs Partnership With Then We Take The World Management

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – All Things Live has announced a partnership with the signing of Then We Take The World (TWTTW), a management company launched in Denmark with a base in Los Angeles and a roster that boasts artists such as Lukas Graham, Don Stefano, Future Animals and more.

TWTTW was founded in Copenhagen in 2010 by Lasse Siegismund and Kasper Faerk – who have built a thriving business with an impressive client list. After joining forces with All Things Live, Faerk will continue as manager of all artists currently on the roster, while Siegismund will head TWTTW Songs, an independent song and publishing management company.

“I am excited to join the All Things Live partnership and become part of the leading live entertainment company in the Nordics, growing at a rapid pace and exuding positive energy and ambition. TWTTW will surely bring a lot of valuable experience from the past 12 years and contribute to the continued development of All Things Live, and I look forward to working closely with a lot of great new colleagues while maintaining a strong relationship with Lasse in the years ahead,” says Faerk,

“We are pleased to welcome TWTTW and their artists to our partnership as we continue to grow the business and provide people with great live experiences by talented artists,” says Kim Worsoe, Executive Board Member, All Things Live Group.