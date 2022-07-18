2022 Polaris Music Prize Unveils Ten Album Short List

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Polaris Music Prize, established in 2006, is a music award annually given to the best full-length Canadian album based on artistic merit, regardless of genre, sales, or record label. The 2022 Polaris Music Prize has unveiled the 10 albums named to the Short List, whittled down from the 40 albums that appeared on the Long List.

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List is:

Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Hubert Lenoir – PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Ouri – Frame of a Fauna

Shad – TAO

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA

The new nominees were revealed during the Polaris Prize Short List Special, aired Thursday (July 14) across Canada via CBC Music and CBC Listen. Hosted by A. Harmony, the special featured music from the Short List nominees as well as in-depth interviews with CBC personalities and Polaris jurors.

“This year’s 2022 Short List captures the ambition, creativity, and boundless potential of Canadian music from coast to coast. Bravo to our 10 nominees and a huge thank you to our esteemed jury for offering their time and expertise. For the first time in a few years, I’m thrilled to suggest that if you have the opportunity to see any of the artists on this Short List live, you should. We’re all long overdue,” said Polaris jury foreperson Melissa Vincent.

With the announcement, CBC Music is kicking off Short List Summer, a season-long look into the nominated records and the artists who made them. Short List Summer will be anchored by THE TEN, a series of one-hour weekly radio specials hosted by A. Harmony. Each week, THE TEN will take a look at one of the 10 nominated albums in the lead-up to the prize winner announcement. The first episode will feature Shad, the only artist to have ever made the Polaris Short List on five separate occasions.

THE TEN Calendar

Sunday, July 17 – The Ten: Shad broadcast

Sunday, July 24 – The Ten: Kelly McMichael broadcast

Sunday, July 31 – The Ten: Ombiigizi broadcast

Sunday, August 7 – The Ten: Lisa Leblanc broadcast

Sunday, August 14 – The Ten: Snotty Nose Rez Kids broadcast

Sunday, August 21 – The Ten: Hubert Lenoir broadcast

Sunday, August 28 – The Ten: Ouri broadcast

Sunday, September 4 – The Ten: Pierre Kwenders broadcast

Sunday, September 11 – The Ten: Charlotte Day Wilson broadcast

Sunday, September 18 – The Ten: Destroyer broadcast

For the first time since 2019, the winning album will be revealed live at the Polaris Gala. The Gala will be held at The Carlu in Toronto, the venue that has hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and multiple Polaris events.

The Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the artist who wins the Canadian Album of the Year, judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. The nine other nominated acts will receive $3,000 each courtesy of Slaight Music. Additionally, Polaris Music Prize has partnered with Play MPE to award the winning artist with a global music promotion distribution package for one release (single or album) worth up to $3,025. Play MPE will also gift all nine remaining Short List artists with distribution packages worth up to $1,000 each.

Albums eligible for the 2022 Polaris Music Prize must be released between May 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. An independent jury of music media from across Canada determines the Long List and Short List. Eleven people from the larger jury pool are then chosen to serve on the Grand Jury. This Grand Jury then selects the winner.

Past winners include Cadence Weapon (2021), Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), and Godspeed You! Black Emperor (2013), Arcade Fire (2011), and others.