BMG Acquires Simple Minds’ Music Rights

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the acquisition of music rights from Scottish rock legends Simple Minds.

The agreement with Simple Minds’ founding members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill includes the publishing rights to more than 240 songs as well as neighboring rights and royalties from their entire recorded catalogue.

The deal includes ‘Love Song’, ‘The American’, ‘Promised You A Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime’, ‘Alive And Kicking’ and ‘Belfast Child.’ However, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” the band’s only #1 single in the U.S. was not included in the transaction as it was written by Keith Forsey, though BMG will collect neighboring and recorded royalties for the track.

“We are very pleased to have struck this deal. It feels like the right time for us and our families. We look forward to working with everyone at BMG,” said Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.

One of the most successful bands from Scotland, Simple Minds generated career sales of over 60m albums, with 5 albums reaching #1 on the UK Albums Chart.

The transaction with BMG expands on Simple Mind’s previous agreement with BMG, which included administration of the band’s publishing catalog and the release of their latest album, 2018’s Walk Between Worlds.

BMG is also slated to release their forthcoming studio album, Direction of the Heart on October 21st.