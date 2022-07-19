Live Nation Expands Latin Touring Team With Three Key Hires

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation expanded their Canadian concerts division with the hire of Ricardo Taco, who has been tapped to lead Latin Music Strategy across the region.

Ricardo will be tasked with expanding Live Nation’s Latin music business in Toronto, as well as expanding its presence in other markets around the country.

Additionally, Live Nation announced the hire of Claudia Valencia, who will assume the role of tour director based out of Guadalajara, Mexico and Maritsa Restrepo as a Ticketing Coordinator, based out of Los Angeles, California.

“We have steadily grown our Latin division at Live Nation with experts who understand the music and represent Latin fans, allowing us to better service our artists,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of Global Touring for Live Nation. “Canada is a strong Latin music market, and our new key touring hires will help set the strategy to continue building on our expansion to reach new audiences throughout North America.”