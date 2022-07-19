Country Music Association Launches Women’s Leadership Academy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association (CMA), the premier membership trade association of the Country Music industry, has announced the launch of its Women’s Leadership Academy. Having kicked off just last week, the inaugural professional development program is an interactive group coaching experience for 12 selected women leaders within Country Music.

The 16-week program will include an initial one-on-one coaching session to establish individual goals and set success measures, eight educational sessions as a group, and group coaching sessions twice a month. The program is structured to allow an environment of trust-building, while still allowing sufficient space for all participants.

“We feel strongly that as our industry’s top trade organization, we need to be thinking critically and intentionally about leadership pathways of all kinds, but especially in support of our talented women leaders,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Vice President, Industry Relations and Philanthropy.

“We know that women make up half of our talent pipeline. Through conversations we’ve had, especially those throughout the pandemic, we know it’s more complicated for women to reach leadership positions, whether because of double standards, the second shift, or glass ceilings. Even more, as a result of the pandemic, women are now leaving the workforce at much higher rates than men. Our business as a whole is actively focused on creating a more inclusive future, and this program is our first of several professional development initiatives to do just that.”

The inaugural class of CMA’s Women’s Leadership Academy includes:

• Callie Cunningham Nobel (Red Light Management)

• Stevie Escoto (Girlilla Marketing)

• Lauren Funk (Endurance Music Group)

• Chrissy Hall (Ryman Hospitality Properties)

• Kara Jackson (Spirit Music Publishing)

• Meredith Jones (CAA)

• Sloane Cavitt Logue (WME)

• Amanda Mitchell (Farris, Self & Moore, LLC)

• Megan Pekar (Loeb & Loeb LLP)

• Jessi Vaughn Stevenson (Warner Chappell Music)

• Samantha Thornton (G Major Management)

• Kortney Toney (Naxos of America)

The program kicked off with a welcome reception hosted at CMA’s Nashville headquarters, where participants echoed their excitement and the industry’s need for a program focused on women’s professional development. Throughout the next 16 weeks, participants will be coached by expert executive coaches and will receive further insight surrounding increased self-awareness, confidence building and communicating effectively, managing inner criticism to unleash further potential, building a personal brand and networking successfully, as well as creating a better work-life integration by setting boundaries. While in its inaugural year, CMA intends for the program to welcome future classes, allowing for the creation of an alumni network to provide ongoing mentorship and community.