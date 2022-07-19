BBC Announces Jonathan Rothery as Head of Pop Music – TV in Newly Created Position

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Jonathan Rothery has been named Head of Pop Music, TV by the BBC in a newly created position. Under Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music, Rothery will focus on pop music commissions across TV, iPlayer, and digital, as well as curating partnerships with radio and BBC Sounds. Rothery will begin his new position on September 12th.

Clarke said: “With over 20 years working in television, Jonathan now brings his incredible skills and experience as a hugely respected program maker, executive producer, and commissioner to the BBC’s music team. Having worked at a senior level on a vast range of content and formats, I’m looking forward to him bringing his genuine love for music and creativity and vision as he joins the BBC to deliver our world-class programming across all our platforms.”

Rothery said: “I feel very privileged to have spent 10 years commissioning such a broad range of shows and working with such amazing people at Channel 4. The opportunity to set my sights back on music TV and more specifically help build on the amazing slate of shows the BBC has to offer is a dream role for me.”

Rothery joined Channel 4 in 2012 to oversee programming for live music events including the V Festival, Mercury Music Prize, and iTunes Festival. Since 2018 he has also commissioned popular entertainment programs, overseeing shows including Sunday Brunch, which has become a key TV show for music, as well as Tattoo Fixers and 8 Out of 10 Cats. As editor for music and entertainment at Sky, Rothery oversaw Isle of Wight, Latitude, and Cambridge Folk Festivals.