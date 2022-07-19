Billie Eilish and HeadCount Partner for Voting Initiative – Singer Encourages Fans to Vote in the US Midterm Elections

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – To encourage the next generation to participate in democracy, Grammy and Academy award-winning global singer/songwriter/superstar Billie Eilish announced Monday (July 18) that she has partnered with voter engagement organization HeadCount to motivate her US fans to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

The collaboration is a part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative and will award a VIP experience including travel to one of Eilish’s upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand. The two countries where more than three-quarters of the population turn out to vote. These shows are part of Eilish’s current tour, Happier Than Ever – The World Tour.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” shared Billie Eilish. With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

Fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest by visiting HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568. One lucky winner and a friend will be randomly-selected to see her perform in both Australia and New Zealand on September 10th and 13th, 2022. The experience includes concert tickets, airfare, and hotel, along with a package of merchandise signed by Eilish herself.

With eight million 18-19-year-olds eligible to vote for the first time this year, and nearly half of 18-24-year-olds not currently registered to vote, Gen Z represents a significant demographic that could greatly affect laws and policies across the country. HeadCount.org works with dozens of musicians and entertainers to rally their young fans to vote, but Elish’s popularity and influence are unparalleled in this age group.

“Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself, ” said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s Co-Founder and Executive Director. “By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Good to Vote is the organization’s primary online campaign to help young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly engaged over 600,000 voters with the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. HeadCount also drives voter participation through in-person voter registration drives at concerts, festivals, and community events.