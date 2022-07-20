Blair Bendel Named Marketing SVP At Foxwoods Resort & Casino

LEDYARD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Foxwoods Resort Casino announced the hire of marketing exec Blair Bendel for the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role as part of the resort casino’s senior leadership team, Bendel will oversee Entertainment, Player Development, Special Events, Direct/Database Marketing, Advertising, Brand, Social, Web/App and Public Relations.

“Foxwoods has been an iconic destination within the casino and lodging space for years. I am looking forward to working alongside the talented executive leadership team and am confident that Foxwoods will continue to redefine what the premiere resort casino experience entails for loyal, as well as future, guests,” Bendel said of his new gig.

Bendel joins Foxwoods with an established gaming background with past leadership roles at Boyd Gaming, where he most recently served as Regional Vice President of Marketing. While at Boyd, he oversaw marketing strategy and project management for numerous gaming and hospitality properties, including Ameristar St. Charles, Ameristar Kansas City, Belterra Casino Resort and Belterra Park Cincinnati.

His resume also includes more than a decade at Belterra Casino Resort & Spa, where he held numerous leadership roles, including Director of Marketing.

“Blair is a proven industry leader whose extensive knowledge and expertise in gaming and resort development, will play a meaningful role in Foxwoods’ continued evolution as the leading integrated resort casino destination in the Northeast,” said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “His ability to successfully implement strategic marketing programs that inspire brand loyalty will be pivotal as we continue to elevate the overall guest experience through property enhancements, strategic partnerships and experiences.”