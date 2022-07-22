Chris Welz Appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Secretly Distribution

BLOOMINGTON, IN (CelebrityAccess) – Secretly Distribution, the exclusive distributor for labels that include Awful Records, Flying Nun Records, FTS, and Smalltown Supersound, among others, has announced the promotion of Chris Welz from Managing Director to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

In his new role, he will continue to lead the global digital and physical operations. Welz joined Secretly in 2003 and has played a pivotal role in expanding the services, staff, international presence, and double-digit annual revenue growth.

Welz said in a statement, “For over two decades, Secretly’s hallmark has been a curatorial, quality-driven approach to global distribution. We’ve built this team as an extension of our labels and artists, pairing an unrivaled knowledge of repertoire with a suite of tools that brings the strongest possible day-to-day value for our partners.”

Co-CEO Darius Van Arman added, “Chris Welz’s leadership has cemented Secretly Distribution as one of the most successful, truly independent global music distribution platforms in the world. Secretly Distribution wouldn’t be what it is without Chris, and we are so very proud and excited that, as COO, he will continue to contribute his intelligence, work ethic, and extraordinary team leadership skills to the Secretly Distribution community for many years to come.”

After a two-year break due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Secretly Distribution recently announced the in-person return of its annual Label Summit, taking place in its headquarters (Bloomington, IN) on August 1st-4th. The summit will include presentations, panels, roundtable sessions, and one-on-one meetings to discuss relevant trends and the music industry at large.