The Trey Anastasio Band Announces Fall Tour Along the West Coast

(CelebrityAccess) – The Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) have announced they are heading out on tour this fall. The ensemble’s forthcoming trek will start in the Pacific Northwest and includes a swing down the West Coast – with highly anticipated stops at Hollywood Palladium, a two-night stand at the Orpheum Theater in Phoenix, and a tour ender at the legendary Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley.

The tour begins on September 23, when the group takes the stage at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner. They’ll follow up the next night in Redmond where they’ll perform at Marymoor Park before appearing at Troutdale’s outdoor concert venue, Edgefield, on Sepember 25.

Anastasio and his collaborators will continue their tour in Garden City, where they’ll play at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center on September 27. Then, on September. 30, TAB will make their way to Riverside for a performance at Riverside Municipal Auditorium.

On October 1, TAB has a one-night show at the Hollywood Palladium. After that, it’s a day of rest before two nights at the Orpheum in Phoenix. Next, they’ll return to Cali with a show at Cal Coast Credit Union in San Diego on October 6.

Next, the group will follow up with a show at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, before concluding their fall 2022 tour at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on October 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 22) t 10 a.m. local time.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND FALL TOUR 2022

09/23 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

09/24 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

09/25 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

09/27 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

09/30 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/03 Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

10/06 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/07 Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre

10/08 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley