Music Educator Frank Willis Named Community Impact Director By The CMA Foundation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music educator Frank Willis has been hired by the Country Music Association for the newly created role of Community Impact Director, effective August 8.

In his new role, Willis will work to further the CMA Foundation’s goal of fostering and supporting music education across the U.S. Working with an extensive network of community partners, Willis will move the Foundation towards developing a more direct and “tactical” approach to creating music education opportunities to help the next generation of musicians and industry leaders.

“Franklin has been a key voice and valuable partner to the CMA Foundation for many years,” says Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation. “He not only shares our passion for furthering and fostering quality music education programs for students, but as a former music educator and past Music Teacher of Excellence himself, he offers invaluable insight into the challenges and opportunities that exist in the arts. We are thrilled to welcome Franklin to our team and are excited to maximize his creativity and robust knowledge to create impactful and sustainable change across music and arts education.”

Willis brings a strong background in music education to his new role, having previously worked as an Elementary Music Coach for Metro Nashville Public Schools. During his tenure as a teacher, he developed strategies for teacher personal development, implementing curriculum, and district initiatives, as well as training teachers and other instructional staff.

Willis will continue to be based in Nashville, where he will report to Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation. He will start his new role on August 8th.