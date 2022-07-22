Live Nation And Music Forward Foundation Announce 2022 Scholarship Recipients

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and the Music Forward Foundation partnered to announce the recipients of their 2022 scholarship awards.

For 2022, five college students pursuing future careers in the music industry were awarded a total of $40,000 in scholarships, based on a range of criteria that included academic performance, leadership skills, and a demonstrated commitment to the entertainment industry.

This year’s successful candidates were selected by a group of executives and thought leaders drawn from multiple sectors, including the entertainment, civic, and corporate worlds. Participating companies included Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Primary Wave, BMG, C3 Presents, Eighth and Groove, Spotify, and Microsoft.

“Live Nation continues to be committed to supporting the next generation of live through our unique scholarship program,” said Jacqueline Beato, Chief Operating Officer, US Concerts, Live Nation. “We are dedicated to breaking barriers of entry to the industry and empowering the future of music and live entertainment.”

“With college costs continuing to rise, it is increasingly important that we offer this critical financial support for our scholars to turn their passions into life-long professions,” added Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of the Music Forward Foundation. “With our partners, we are honored to help sustain education, inspire careers, and springboard our 2022 scholarships winners to pathways of success.”

The recipients for 2022 are:

Stern, 20, a junior at University of Miami pursuing a Public Relations degree with a minor in Music Business and Entertainment Industries, is the recipient of the 2022 $10,000 Live Nation Scholarship. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the five core areas of Live Nation’s business: concert and venue promotion, sponsorship and advertising, ticketing, and artist management.

Stern has maintained a 3.8 GPA while also furthering her learning with several extracurricular jobs at University of Miami. This included serving as Social Media Creator and Planner at Femme it Forward, as an organization leader at Room to Grow, and as an event organizer with Cat 5 Music. She is interning in both the video production and Black music marketing departments at Atlantic Records this summer. Stern hopes to one day bring free live music to underserved or remote communities as music has the power to uplift and unite people.

“College debt can be a career hindrance, so receiving this scholarship means that I can focus on developing myself into an industry professional without the added financial stress. Having one less loan to repay, will give me more freedom and independence post-graduation,” said Stern, “Tobe selected for this scholarship out of thousands of applicants means that all the hard work and time I have dedicated to pursuing my career has paid off!”

Nancy Rico-Mineros, a Music Technology major and Business of Entertainment, Media, and Technology minor at New York University, with hopes of becoming an audio engineer will be the recipient of the $10,000 Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship, which was established by Live Nation to support women pursuing careers in live entertainment.

Mineros has served as Engineering Director as well as Head Studio Monitor on campus at NYU. She has also interned at James L. Dolan Recording Studio and was a campus representative for She is the Music.

“Following the death of my mom back in 2020, my future in the music industry seemed uncertain,” said Mineros, “Receiving this scholarship affirms that I am on the right path and that there are people who are willing to support me.”

Heather Howard, a 21-year-old rising senior at Middle Tennessee State University majoring in Recording Industry Music Business with a minor in Business Administration, is this year’s recipient of the $10,000 Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship. Live Nation established this scholarship to award students who are passionate about improving the live music experience for fans and artists.

Howard, is a Dean’s Scholar who has interned with Collective Artist Management, volunteered at Warner Music Nashville, and was a campus ambassador for GrammyU.

“By receiving this scholarship, I am able to pay for my senior year in full and my family does not have to carry the burden of trying to figure out how to support me through my final two semesters of my undergraduate degree,” said Howard, “This means the world to me as I have spent the last 3 years studying hard, working hard, and putting my best foot forward so that I could thrive and be successful in my educational career. This scholarship allows me to focus on my education and leave the worries behind.”

Colin Clark-Bracewell, a Marketing and Vocal Performance major at University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an emerging singer-songwriter and talented multi-instrumentalist.

Bracewell is a passionate student studying marketing & vocal performance. This Canada native settled in Minnesota at a young age and has been performing since the age of four. In the Fall of 2021, Bracewell received the opportunity to study abroad in Austria at the Vienna School of Economics and Business, where he studied the intricacies of international marketing and business. As a performing music artist Bracewell has also coordinated and produced over 200 live events and accrued 40,000 listens on Spotify.

“I’m excited to receive the Affinity Plus Scholarship since it will allow me to continue growing and pursuing my dream of a career in music,” said Bracewell, “A lot of my time and money has to be dedicated to my music career, and the Affinity Plus Scholarship makes this possible. I hope to eventually give back and support the communities that have helped me along the way.”

Maia Pivec, a music industry major at Minnesota State University Mankato, who focuses on creating music for video games. With a goal to work in a male-dominated industry, she hopes her creativity will serve as an inspiration to other women and highlight social issues such as mental health and identity acceptance.

“I cannot afford college and therefore rely on loans, grants, and scholarships to be able to sustain my education,” Pivec said. “Receiving this scholarship not only means that I will be able to continue learning about what I love – music – but it also shows me that there are people and organizations who love music as much as I do and are willing to support others to continue to benefit such an important industry.”