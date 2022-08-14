UPDATED** – Booker Prize Winner, Author Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York State

STORY UPDATED: August 14, 2022, 6:10 am EST

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in New York on Friday (August 12) while speaking at a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution. The Booker Prize winner, 75, suffered a stab wound to his neck and chest and was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Erie, PA.

Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, sent an update on his condition at 7 pm Friday, saying the renowned author had undergone surgery, could likely lose an eye, was on a ventilator, and could not speak. His statement reads in part, “The news is not good. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

However, a more positive update on Rushdie’s health was released on Saturday. Author and friend Aatish Taseer tweeted Saturday evening (August 13) that Rushdie was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Wylie confirmed that information but didn’t offer further details on the author’s condition.

The suspect in the stabbing has been taken into custody and identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, NJ. The police said in a statement that several employees of the institution and some audience members quickly responded to Matar jumping on stage and swiftly took the suspect to the ground. State Police Commander Major Eugene Staniszewski said in a news conference, “We are in the process of obtaining search warrants. There was a bag and some electronic devices on the spot. We are at the very early stage of the investigation. Members of the FBI are helping us with this investigation.”

On Saturday, Matar was charged with attempted murder and assault in what a NY prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. While in court on Saturday wearing a black and white jumpsuit and white face mask, Matar (alongside his attorney) pleaded not guilty.

The Indian-born novelist catapulted to fame with Midnight’s Children in 1981, selling over one million copies in the UK alone. However, Rushdie’s fourth book, The Satanic Verses, forced him into hiding for approximately nine years. The book was banned in some countries. The post-modern novel didn’t sit well with Muslims, who considered the content blasphemous. A year after its publication, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini called for Rushdie’s execution and offered an award for his execution.

Amitava Kumar, a fellow writer and fan of Rushdie, penned an open letter to Matar, wanting him to know a little bit about the man he tried to murder. An excerpt from that letter reads:

“The world learned yesterday that you are 24. The man you tried to kill is 75. I don’t know about you but when I was 24, I was reading that man’s writings with great devotion. You might even say I was a bit fanatical in my habit. The following year, when I was 25, there was a Fatwa* issued by Ayatollah Khomeini, calling for this man’s death for his novel The Satanic Verses — and that murderous edict resulted, after three decades, in the terrible act you perpetrated with such savagery. The man you tried to kill survived your attack; I’m guessing that now there will be no bounty for you. Only an eternity in prison.”

Tributes and well wishes continue to be posted on social media as the respected literary icon continues to recover.

“Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet.

Amitav Ghosh, an Indian writer, tweeted, “Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attached at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

*Fatwa definition: A ruling on a point of Islamic law giving by a recognized authority. In rare cases, a fatwa may call for death.

