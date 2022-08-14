Emmy Winning Actor Anne Heche Dead at 53 – One Week After Horrific Car Crash

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Anne Heche died one week after being critically injured and hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. She was 53.

On Friday (August 5), Ohio-born Heche was driving her car in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles when at approximately 10:55 am PST, she crashed her vehicle into the home of Los Angeles resident, Lynne Mishele, setting the home ablaze with flames spreading to the roof of the house. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released a statement on the date of the crash to Deadline.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road, and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the driver was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).”

According to TMZ, Heche initially got into a minor accident at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex, crashing into a wall in a parking area, but she drove away from the scene. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

On Monday (August 8), Heche’s representative released a statement to numerous media outlets that her condition was far worse than first reported. “At this time, Anne is in extremely critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.” Her family at the time asked for “thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier Monday (August 8), LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw from Heche following the crash. The blood draw results were released with narcotics being found in her system, causing the LAPD to put her under investigation for felony DUI. However, since she’s now legally deceased according to California Law, the LAPD has released a statement that they are no longer investigating the car crash.

“As of today, no further investigative efforts will be made in this case. Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Neighbors of Mishele, owner of the home Heche crashed her mini Cooper into, have started a GoFundMe page for her, raising $168,943 towards a $100,000 goal. Mishele did not suffer any physical injuries in the accident, yet her entire home was destroyed, and she lost nearly all her possessions.

On Thursday (August 11), it was reported that Heche was declared officially brain dead and that her family would be removing her from the ventilator (life support). It was reported that she would be kept on the ventilator until it is determined if any organs are viable for transplant and can be donated.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” a rep for Heche said. According to News Online, she is expected to be taken off of life support within the next 24 hours.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” a rep for Heche’s family and friends released in a statement.

Tributes have poured in across Tinseltown from colleagues, friends, and others.

Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, stated the mom he shared with his younger brother, Atlas.

“Today, my brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Laffoon said. “After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my step-mom, Alexi, who continue to be my rocks during this time. Rest In Peace, Mom; I love you, Homer.”

Heche’s former romantic partner Ellen DeGeneres posted on Twitter,

This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

“I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress, and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in “Wag the Dog.” Sad!Sad!Sad!” — Robert De Niro

“More than a beloved host, Anne was my friend, collaborator, and a damn good actress,” said Ryan Tillotson, CEO, co-founder of Straw Hut Media, and producer of Heche’s Better Together Podcast. “Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence.”

Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2022

The Emmy Winning and Tony-nominated actor amassed more than 100 performances on TV, stage, and screen during her career. She got her big break in the late 1980s on the long-running NBC soap opera “Another World.” By 1991, she won a Daytime Emmy for her acclaimed work playing dual roles (Vicky Hudson and Marley Love).

After the daytime TV circuit, Heche leaped to the big screen, where she starred in high-profile films including Donnie Brasco (1997), Volcano (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Six Days Seven Nights (1998), Return to Paradise (1998) and John Q (2002).

After a high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres, Heche married Coley Laffoon in September 2001 and gave birth to her son Homer. Following their divorce in 2007, she began dating co-star James Tupper and gave birth to her second son, Atlas. They split in 2017.

Heche recently wrapped filming the Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13, which explores the dark underworld of the human-trafficking industry. Amy Winter, EVP and head of programming for Lifetime, addressed the accident Thursday (August 11). Winter said the film still is scheduled to premiere in September as planned.

She is survived by her two sons, Homer and Atlas.