Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio: Paul McCartney

CelebrityAccess is proud to welcome comedian and podcaster Paul Mecurio to the platform.

An Emmy & Peabody Award winning writer for “The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart” Mecurio currently hosts the “Inside Out With Paul Mercurio” Podcast, where he interviews some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston, Bill Burr, Kristen Chenoweth, Artie Lange, Katie Couric, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among numerous others.

For the first podcast on CelebrityAccess, Paul interviews rock legend Sir Paul McCartney:

A once-in-a-lifetime interview with the greatest, most influential songwriter/musician the world has ever seen. This interview is all about Sir Paul’s creative life and work – how he approaches songwriting, life early on starting out as a Beatle (hear great stories about being on the road with no money when the Beatles were young lads), how the Beatles wrote together, and how and why the Beatles were able to constantly experiment with and create new sounds and approaches with their music. Paul describes what the Beatles breakup was like and what it was like emotionally for him going solo with his new band, “Wings” and much more.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-paul-mecurio-show/id1118318083?i=1000370626793

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7mOuLMkTYFTMpflzS0117w

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/270-the-paul-mecurio-show-47436891/episode/paul-mccartney-47449273/