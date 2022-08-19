Alison Dannenberg Frost Joins Glassnote Records as Head of Sync and Licensing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Alison Dannenberg Frost has joined indie label Glassnote Records as Head of Sync and Licensing. She will be based out of the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Before joining Glassnote Records, Frost worked at peermusic for eight years, finishing her time as Creative Director, Film and TV. During her time at peermusic, she pitched the firm’s copyrights for sync in notable films like Father of the Bride and Abominable and TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy; This Is Us, The Boys, and many more.

Frost said: “I have long admired the artists on Glassnote’s legendary roster. Daniel Glass and his team hold a reputation for recognizing talent, taking new artists to new heights, and nurturing the incredible careers of iconic acts like Phoenix and Two Door Cinema Club. I’m thrilled to join this all-star team and to be a part of that ethos.”

Founder and President of Glassnote Records, Daniel Glass, added: “We have recently made a significant investment in new artists and repertoire, some of the most exciting in our history. We’re proud that someone of Alison’s reputation and caliber will represent the next generation of Glassnote’s career artists in addition to our storied roster.”

The label has been home to artists worldwide, including Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling Mumford & Sons, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling Childish Gambino.

Other artists in its books have included Jade Bird, Hamilton Leithauser, AURORA, and The Strumbellas, among others.

In June 2022, Glassnote Records entered into a global distribution partnership with The Orchard, owned by Sony Music.

In December 2021, Glassnote launched a new publishing company called Connection Music, with publishing industry-veteran, Jackie Post, appointed as Head of Publishing on the heels of her exit from Kobalt.