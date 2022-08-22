MGM Music Hall At Fenway Officially Opens Its Doors

(CelebrityAccess) — Boston’s newest concert venue, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The concert hall, located across the street from Fenway Park at Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in Boston, is owned by Fenway Sports Group Real Estate and operated through a joint venture with Live Nation.

The state-of-the-art, multi-purpose live performance venue occupies roughly 91,500 square feet on four levels and can accommodate 5,005 patrons.

Live music at the MGM Music Hall kicks off next week with a benefit for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber Cancer Institute featuring Godsmack.

The 60 shows scheduled for the concert hall this year include upcoming performances by James Taylor and his All-Star Band, Chris Stapleton, Bauhaus, Dalton and the Sheriffs, and Bruno Mars.