Nick Hobbs, The Head of Instanbul-Based Promoter Charmenko Plans Ukrainian Fundraiser

ISTANBUL, TURKEY (CelebrityAccess) – Charmenko owner Nick Hobbs is planning a charity climb to raise money for Humanity & Inclusion’s Ukrainian Emergency Appeal. Charmenko and its subsidiaries, Charm Music, is an Istanbul-based promoter with offices in Serbia, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Hobbs plans to scale the 4,478m Matterhorn mountain of the Alps on September 2 and is hoping to raise 2 September, and is bidding to raise $5,000 through his efforts, as reported by IQ.

“In April, I saw Thom Yorke play a wonderful solo gig in Zermatt just under the Matterhorn,” says Hobbs. “I’m a mountaineer (not a technical climber), and I’ve hiked around, but not up, the Matterhorn in the past. It’s the iconic mountain of Europe – if you like mountains, you want to climb it, as crazy as that might be. And thus came the idea to try to climb it and raise money for a charity working in Ukraine simultaneously. I cover all the costs for the trip and guides out of my pocket. All the money raised through Gofundme goes to our chosen charity – Humanity & Inclusion’s Ukrainian Emergency Appeal to help injured and disabled people in Ukraine.”

Gofundme has raised $868 towards the $5,000 goal as of press time.

Hobbs chaired the Ukraine: Conflict in Europe panel at this year’s ILMC, which analyzed the future of the concert business in Russia, Ukraine, and neighboring countries. Hobbs also wrote a feature for IQ about his trip to Russia before the war began.

“The Russian regime’s invasion of Ukraine has affected me like no other war during my lifetime.”

Hobbs says, “It’s so wanton, so insane, so monstrous. As a company, we’re trying to do what we can – all drops in the ocean. And as an individual, too – panels, articles, discussions with Ukrainians and Russians. Wanting to engage as best I can, wanting to support Ukrainians and Russians who’ve come out against the dictatorship.”

“If I don’t make it to the top of the mountain, the guide has the last word on whether I’m skilled and fit enough to complete the climb safely or because they say the weather’s too bad.”