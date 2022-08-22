Danielle Buckley Leaves London Stadium For Emirates Stadium as Senior Manager, Event Programming

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Danielle Buckley is heading across the capital to join Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. She leaves London Stadium, where she was Head of Business Development. Buckley will become Senior Manager, Event Programming at the 60,000-cap North London venue.

Buckley began her music industry career in 2009 at Derek Block Artistes Agency, moving on to the Leighton Pope Organisation, where she coordinated the headline talent for the Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies.

Wembley Stadium hired her in 2017, where she worked her way up to Partnership Development Manager, Music, and New Events – helping bring concerts by acts such as Ed Sheeran to the national stadium.

The Emirates, which has welcomed concerts by the likes of Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Muse, and Green Day, recently hosted two nights with The Killers in June, its first live music show(s) since 2013.

“Danielle will join us in September and be primarily responsible for driving major events business, maximizing the commercial return from the venue outside of the core football business, and playing a critical role in maximizing the long-term commercial opportunity of the full Emirates Stadium footprint on a year-round basis,” says Tom McCann, venue director at Arsenal Football Club (FC).