Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 Sells Publishing and Recorded Music Catalog to HarbourView

NEWARK (CelebrityAccess) – Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalog in a new deal with HarbourView Equity Partners. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Whibley has served as Sum 41’s lead singer and songwriter since its inception in 1996. Their 2001 breakout album All Killer No Filler’boasted the hit single “Fat Lip,” which landed at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sum 41 has released seven studio albums, the latest being 2019’s Order In Decline.

Sum 41 recently wrapped up a US tour with Simple Plan, and they will head out together again to the UK and Europe this September. HarbourView was founded in 2021 by CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares and has also acquired the catalogs of Hollywood Undead, Brad Paisley, Lady A, and Luis Fonsi, among others.

Whibley is the latest in a long line of artists who have sold their publishing and recorded music catalogs in recent years.

Sony Music acquired Bob Dylan‘s entire body of work, while singer Neil Diamond entered into a deal with Universal Music Publishing. Additionally, Paul Simon sold for an undisclosed sum, while Mötley Crüe sold their catalog to BMG for a reported $150 million. Bruce Springsteen sold his publishing rights for $500 million.