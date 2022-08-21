Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick and Actor Leon Vitali Dead at 74

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, Leon Vitali, passed away Saturday (August 20) in Los Angeles. He was 74. His family confirmed the news of his death to numerous media outlets, but no cause of death was given.

“These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this morning,” Kubrick’s account wrote on Instagram. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the talented, loyal, and mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. We will be paying tribute to Leon all day to honor him.”

Vitali studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He appeared in several TV series during the 70s, like Notorious Woman, Follyfoot, and Public Eye.

Vitali played Lord Bullingdon in Kubrick’s film Barry Lyndon and formed a close bond with the director during filming. Vitali asked Kubrick if he could stay on after filming ended to observe the editing process without pay, and Kubrick agreed, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Years later, Kubrick brought Vitali on during the filming of The Shining, and he is credited as “personal assistant to the director.”

Vitali also worked on Full Metal Jacket and was credited as the Casting Director. He also had the same credit for the movie Eyes Wide Shut and played the role of Red Cloak.

Vitali also played roles in Super Bitch, Catholics, and Romeo & Juliet. He was a collaborator with filmmaker Todd Field and is credited as a technical consultant and associate producer on those mentioned first two films.

Vitali is survived by his three children: producer Masha Vitali, actress Vera Vitali, and videographer Max Vitali.