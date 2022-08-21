Willie Morrison Signs With Edgehill Music Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Songwriter and artist Willie Morrison has signed a global publishing deal with Edgehill Music Publishing.

Morrison, who hails from Washington, DC, co-wrote “I Smoke Weed,” released by Brothers Osborne and Ashland Craft, and “Make it Past Georgia” by Ashland Craft, the latter of which has surpassed 12 million streams on Spotify.

Edgehill Head of A&R Julia Keefe said, “From the first meeting, I knew that Willie was a writer I would love to work with. Between his drive and ability to craft a song across multiple genres, his addition to the Edgehill roster felt like a no-brainer. We are so excited to have him a part of the family!”

Morrison’s collaborators include #1 songwriter Ben Johnson, Fraser Churchill, Jon Robert Hall, Ashland Craft, Lee Star, and Maddie Poppe.

Morrison said, “I’m so happy to be partnering with Edgehill. I’m a believer that great people build great companies, and Edgehill embodies that philosophy. The best is yet to come, and there’s no one I’d rather do it with than the amazing team at Edgehill.”