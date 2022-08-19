Kimberly Horton Named Interim President & CEO Of The Blues Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation announced the appointment of former music manager/agent and former board member Kimberly Horton to the role of Interim President and CEO.

In her new role, Horton will oversee the Blues Foundation and its upcoming events, including the International Blues Challenge in January 2023 and the Blues Music Awards in May 2023.

Horton, who will take up her new duties effective immediately, steps into the vacancy left by recent departure of former President and CEO Judith Black.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Horton is a longtime talent executive who has guided the careers of artists such as Johnny Rawls, Billy Price, Lattimore, Dexter Allen, Lady A, Big Lou Johnson, and Eric Nolan of the famed R&B and soul group, The O’Jays.

She is also the founder of Heathrow Muzik Box LLC and serves as the personal business assistant for the legendary recording artist Taj Mahal.

Horton, a lifelong blues enthusiast, said: “My passion has always been to work and collaborate with artists and watch their artistic development and growth. I also had the rare opportunity to sit at the feet of the elders, and that’s where I gained most of my institutional knowledge and experience in the Blues genre. I never thought I would work closely with such artists as Taj Mahal and Johnny Rawls. They are living legends, and I look forward to working with the new generation of blues artists and bringing more diversity into the Blues Foundation.”