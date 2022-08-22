Police Arrest Suspected Mass Shooter Outside Of Bass Canyon Music Festival

(CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials in Washington state arrested an armed man outside of a music festival on Friday.

“Grant County sheriff’s deputies on Friday night believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre,” a representative for the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to USA Today, festival fans at Bass Canyon Music Festival, a three-day electronic music festival observed a man inhale an unknown substance from a balloon before holstering a pistol and concealing a second firearm in his waistband.

The man, identified by the sheriff’s office as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody, allegedly approached festival attendees outside of the fully sold ot festival and asked when the music was over and people would exit the venue.

The festival-goers alerted law enforcement officials who detained Moody and relieved him of two loaded 9MM pistols.

He was subsequently arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.