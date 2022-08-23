Andrew Ellington Joins Atomic Music Group As Director of Strategic Development

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) — Atomic Music Group announced the hire of veteran music executive Andrew Ellington, who joins the company as Senior Agent and Director of Strategic Development.

Before joining AMG, Ellington served as the lead talent buyer of Austin-based Heard Presents and Resound Presents.

“As a talent buyer, Andrew was one of the good ones. His broad industry expertise, insightful intuition, and impeccable reputation allows Andrew to be an integral part of the company’s growth and vision for the future,” said AMG’s President Brando Terrazas/

Details about the status of Ellington’s roster will be announced in the coming weeks but according to AMG, he’s currently working on fall dates for Wu-Tang’s GZA, including meet & greet “chess boxing” where fans have an opportunity to play chess with the legendary producer.