Ukranian Metal Band JINJER Announces U.S. And European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ukrainian metalcore act JINJER announced that with the support of the Ukraine’s Ministry Of Culture, they have been granted a special exemption to leave Ukraine and will undertake a tour of North America and Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, JINJER’s North American run will get underway at the House of Blues in San Diego on October 31st, with shows across the U.S. through the autumn before concluding on December 22nd at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The band then heads to Europe for a series of dates in 2023, starting at the Palladium in Cologne on January 29th, and wrapping at The Roundhouse in London on March 11.

Hard rock icons P.O.D., along with Malevolence and Vended are lined up to provide support on on select North American dates, while Bullet For My Valentine & Atreyu have signed on to support the band’s European run.

The tour will also be supported by fellow Ukrainian modern metalcore unit Space of Variations.

USA Tour 2022 w/ P.O.D., Vended, Malevolence & Space of Variations

^No Malevolence

*No Vended

Oct 31 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues^

Nov 01 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades^

Nov 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore^

Nov 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis^

Nov 07 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues^

Nov 09 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant^

Nov 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live^

Nov 11 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall^

Nov 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

Nov 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s^

Nov 15 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom^

Nov 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore^

Nov 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian^

Nov 20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Nov 21 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^

Nov 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^

Dec 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*

Dec 08 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall*

Dec 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

Dec 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall*

Dec 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live*

Dec 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues*

Dec 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater*

Dec 17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s*

Dec 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues*

Dec 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

Dec 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues*

Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

EU / UK Tour 2023 w/ Bullet For My Valentine & Atreyu

Jan 29 – COLOGNE (DE) Palladium

Jan 31 – PARIS (FR) L’Olympia

Feb 01 – TILBURG (NL) O13

Feb 03 – WARSAW (PL) Stodola

Feb 04 – HAMBURG (DE) Sporthalle

Feb 05 – BERLIN (DE) Verti Music Hall

Feb 07 – PRAGUE (CZ) Forum Karlin

Feb 08 – MUNICH (DE) Zenith

Feb 10 – BUDAPEST (HU) Barba Negra

Feb 11 – ZAGREB (HR) Bocarski Dom

Feb 13 – ZURICH (CH) The Hall

Feb 14 – MILAN (IT) Alcatraz

Feb 16 – BARCELONA (ES) Razzmatazz

Feb 17 – MADRID (ES) La Riviera

Feb 18 – LISBON (PT) Sala Tejo

Feb 21 – TOULOUSE (FR) Bikini

Feb 22 – ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE (LU) Rockhal

Feb 23 – OFFENBACH (DE) Stadthalle

Feb 26 – BRUSSELS (BE) Ancienne Belgique

Feb 27 – CAMBRIDGE (UK) Corn Exchange

Feb 28 – BRISTOL (UK) O2 Academy

Mar 01 – LIVERPOOL (UK) Mountford Hall

Mar 03 – NEWCASTLE (UK) O2 City Hall

Mar 04 – GLASGOW (UK) Barrowland

Mar 06 – LEEDS (UK) O2 Academy

Mar 07 – BIRMINGHAM (UK) O2 Academy

Mar 08 – SOUTHAMPTON (UK) O2 Guildhall

Mar 10 – SWANSEA (UK) Arena

Mar 11 – LONDON (UK) Roundhouse