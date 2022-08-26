Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: Joe Walsh

This interview is why I do my podcast- to talk to GREAT artists about the inspirations behind their art and their process. Joe is incredibly candid and funny in this wide-ranging conversation about the effects of being shut off from the world by Covid had on him. You’ll get goosebumps hearing how Joe approaches making music (it will surprise you). Hear cool details about his days in the bands “James Gang” and “Barnstorm,” how he moves so effortlessly from bands to solo work and back to bands, how he taps into the different voices he shows in his work, and how he played angry in his 20s but doesn’t now. He has a revealing, fun story of how Glenn Frey and Don Henley of “The Eagles” described him and much more.

