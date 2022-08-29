Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Harry Styles Briefly Stops His MSG Concert Over Chicken Nuggets
Harry Styles onstage in 2021 (erintheredmc, CC BY 2.0 )

Harry Styles Briefly Stops His MSG Concert Over Chicken Nuggets

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer Harry Styles took a moment from his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday to interact with the audience after a fan threw some chicken nuggets on stage.

Styles took the rudeness in stride, stopping his performance to ask the audience who threw the offending bits of chicken, describing it as a ploy for attention.

Then, as the audience chanted for him to eat the offending culinary offering, he noted that he doesn’t actually eat chicken and then appeared to engage in some good-natured banter with the alleged chicken hurler, even returning one of the pieces.

Twitter user @kiwik94 captured the moment in a brief video:

