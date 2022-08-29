Bob LuPone, Actor Of Stage And Screen And Co-Founder Of MCC Theater, Dead At 76

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bob LuPone, the actor, founder and artistic director of the off-Broadway theatrical company MCC Theater, died on Saturday. He was 76.

In a statement announcing LuPone’s passing, MCC Theater said he died on August 27th after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in New York City, Lupone trained as a dancer and was a graduate of Juilliard School, having studied with Antony Tudor, Jose Limon, and Martha Graham. He later studied theater under the noted actor Uta Hagen at New York’s prestigious performing arts school, HB Studio.

LuPone was best known for his turn as Tony Soprano’s physician Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the hit HBO series The Sopranos but was also cast in series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ally McBeal, JAG, Gossip Girl, Billions, and Sex In The City, and the soap opera Guiding Light, for which he earned an Emmy.

He also appeared on the big screen in films such as Dead Presidents, Palookaville, Mentor, and Then She Found Me.

A noted Broadway actor, LuPone’s performances included A Thousand Clowns, True West, Saint Joan, and A View From The Bridge, among others and he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Zach in the 1976 production of A Chorus Line at the Public Theater.

After becoming a member of the Actor’s Studio, LuPone left to form his own theater company and partnered with Bernie Telsey to launch the Manhattan Class Company, which later became MCC Theater.

As Co-Artistic Director, LuPone oversaw MCC productions that included Frozen (2004) and Reasons To Be Pretty (2008), both of which were nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play.

In addition, LuPone served as Director of the MFA Drama Program at the New School for Drama from 2005 through 2011. He also served as President of the Board of Directors of A.R.T / New York.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Orlando, sister and fellow actor Patti, and brother William.