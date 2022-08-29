Former Neurosis Lead Singer Scott Kelly Retires From Music After Confirming Rumors That He Abused His Wife And Family

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Kelly, co-founder and former frontman of the Avant Garde metal band Neurosis, revealed that he engaged in “emotional, financial, verbal and physical abuse of my wife and younger children” and announced that he has permanently retired from music.

Kelly made the revelations in a social media post over the weekend, stating that he felt compelled to set the record straight and detailing a litany of “unforgiveable” acts that included stalking and harassing his wife after she tried to leave him.

In the same post, Kelly also announced plans to retire from music and focus on his family.

“I am 100% permanently retired from being a professional musician. Some people can be in a scene like this where there is no accountability and maintain their integrity. I cannot. My sole focus for the rest of my life is on taking care of my family, allowing them safe space to heal and rebuilding their trust. I hope putting this out there will protect my wife from further attacks and finally allow my family some peace.

On Monday, a publicist for the remaining members of Neurosis released a statement on behalf of the band who expressing their “disgust” over their former bandmates actions and noting that the group parted ways with their co-founder in 2019.

“Usually, we would view public openness and honesty about mental illness as brave and even productive. We just don’t believe that is the case here,” the statement said. “There is nothing brave about systematically abusing your wife and children. There is nothing brave about confessing wrongdoing when you have not done the work to change your behavior.”