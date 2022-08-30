Rolling Loud Headed To Los Angeles For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After taking place in San Bernadino in 2021, Organizers for the Rolling Loud hip-hop heavy festival brand announced its return to the West Coast in 2023 with plans for a Los Angeles event for the first time since 2019.

The festival, which is slated for March 3-5, will become the first such event to take place at Hollywood Park, a 300-acre mixed-use development currently under construction on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Rolling Loud’s California event took place at the Nos Events Center in San Bernadino in 2021 with a lineup that included Kid Cudi, J. Cole, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Tyga, and 2 Chainz, among others.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park,” say Rolling Loud co-Founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif. “We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

“As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our Inglewood community,” added Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Hollywood Park’s 300-acres lends itself to hosting a variety of large-scale events. With Rolling Loud as our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted entertainment destination.”

As of yet, no details about a lineup or an onsale date for tickets for 2023 have been announced but organizers promised the “biggest West Coast event to date.”