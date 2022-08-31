ASM Global Partners With Fuze Technology To Bring Mobile Device Charging To Their Managed Venues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global announced a long-term partnership with Fuze Technology Inc (chargeFUZE) to implement in-seat charging for mobile devices at their portfolio of arenas, stadiums, theaters, and convention centers.

The deal will see chargeFUZE become the “Official Charging Provider” of ASM Global venues and allow fans to recharge their mobile devices from their own seats via a portable charger that can be rented from kiosks throughout the venue via a scannable QR code.

The new charging system will support ASM Global’s other tech additions, including digital ticketing and on demand food ordering, by ensuring that fans are able to keep their mobile devices fully powered during live events.

According to ASM Global, the new charging system has already been deployed at venues, including U.S. Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Oakland Arena, RingCentral Coliseum, Gila River Arena, Greek Theater, Target Center, Fiserv Forum, Mechanics Bank Arena, Pechanga Arena, Toyota Arena, Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, INTRUST Bank Arena, Cowtown Coliseum and Tech Port Center + Arena.

“Innovating the guest experience is at the forefront of everything we do. ChargeFUZE will untether our fans from antiquated charging stations, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action while keeping their devices fully charged,” said ASM Global President Ron Bension.

ChargeFUZE co-founder Ryan Levy added: “We are proud to formalize such a strategic partnership with a company like ASM Global, as we share objectives related to pushing innovative initiatives and solutions out into the market. We are excited for what’s to come, both on a domestic and international level; and we look forward to the impact we will have across ASM’s portfolio around the world.”

Installations will continue across ASM Global’s venue portfolio in the U.S., and Europe.