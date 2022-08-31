Bauhaus Cancels North American Tour As Peter Murphy Enters Rehab

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Goth legends Bauhaus canceled the upcoming North American leg of their current tour.
“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” the band’s rep said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.
The tour, which was set to begin at History in Toronto on September 6th, was to conclude on September 29th with a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Bauhaus’s North American dates followed a string of shows in Europe and included shows at The Anthem in Washington D.C., The Masonic Theater in Detroit, as well as Riot Fest in Chicago.
Bauhaus North American Tour
09-06 Toronto, Ontario – History
09-08 New York, NY – Kings Theatre
09-09 New York, NY – Kings Theatre
09-10 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
09-12 Washington, D.C. – Anthem
09-13 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
09-14 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
09-16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Theater
09-17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre
09-20 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
09-21 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
09-23 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09-26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
09-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre