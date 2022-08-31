Bauhaus Cancels North American Tour As Peter Murphy Enters Rehab

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Goth legends Bauhaus canceled the upcoming North American leg of their current tour.

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” the band’s rep said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.

The tour, which was set to begin at History in Toronto on September 6th, was to conclude on September 29th with a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bauhaus’s North American dates followed a string of shows in Europe and included shows at The Anthem in Washington D.C., The Masonic Theater in Detroit, as well as Riot Fest in Chicago.

Bauhaus North American Tour

09-06 Toronto, Ontario – History

09-08 New York, NY – Kings Theatre

09-09 New York, NY – Kings Theatre

09-10 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09-12 Washington, D.C. – Anthem

09-13 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

09-14 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

09-16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Theater

09-17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

09-20 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

09-21 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

09-23 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09-26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

09-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre