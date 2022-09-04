Hilton Honors Announces the Hilton Honors Experience With Travis Barker, Pentatonix, and More

MCLEAN, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program of Hilton’s hotel brands, is offering new, once-in-a-lifetime events to members through its Hilton Honors Experiences platform. With access to sold-out music and sporting events from premier partners, members have the opportunity to create moments of real connection to inspire their passions.

Hilton Honors are taking a fresh approach to the one-of-a-kind experiences members can access through their points. In addition to unique experiences at Hilton hotels around the world, Hilton’s partners, like Live Nation, will support in powering these experiences in the months ahead.

“Whether they love music, sports, the great outdoors, or elevated offerings only available at Hilton, there will be new experiences to discover that allow our members to put their points where their passions are,” said Jenn Chick, Senior Vice President SVP), Hilton Honors and Customer Engagement.

To kick off a new season of new experiences, Hilton Honors members are invited to bid on Endless Summer Night Grills with Questlove – an intimate food and music experience at Motto on September 8, 2022. Questlove’s renowned chef friends will create their own spin on classic summer grilling with select ingredients sourced from Black-owned farms in Upstate New York. Plus, the award-winning musician, producer, director, and culinary entrepreneur, will perform an exclusive DJ set for those in attendance.

Members should continually check the Hilton Honors Experiences website for new packages, including a chance to play Top Golf with Sam Hunt, intimate acoustic performance with Luke Bryan, VIP tickets, and a signed guitar with Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Below are a few of the new and upcoming experiences members will find on the Hilton Honors Experiences website:

Private Lunch by Celebrated Chef Nancy Silverton (September 23 – Singapore): Enjoy a private 4-course lunch by celebrated American Chef Nancy Silverton at Osteria Mozza in Hilton Singapore Orchard. Osteria Mozza Singapore is the only Asian outpost of Silverton’s MICHELIN-starred Osteria Mozza Los Angeles. The Asian outpost serves a diverse range of Cal-Italian delights with classics and dishes crafted exclusively for Singapore.

Private Drum Lesson with Travis Barker (September 26 – Los Angeles): Find your rhythm during a one-hour drum lesson with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at his studio in Los Angeles.

Private Singing Lesson with Pentatonix (October 14 – Los Angeles): Receive the ultimate singing lesson from one of the most renowned acapella groups in the world, Pentatonix. This all-access experience includes a singing lesson and an insider’s look at how artists prepare for showtime.

Tickets to Broadway Hit HAMILTON with Post Show Talk Back (October 21 – New York): See one of the most exciting and significant performances of the last decade, HAMILTON, at the Richard Rogers Theater on Broadway. Watch the award-winning story unfold from your orchestra-level seats and enjoy an exclusive post-show talkback with members of the famed cast after the show.

Nightclub Night Out with TAO Hospitality Group (Las Vegas and New York): TAO Hospitality Group’s world-famous nightclubs attract VIPs and celebrities worldwide. Choose an event from one of their locations in New York or Las Vegas and receive general admission access for five, including drink tickets.

This year, Hilton Honors members have already started putting their Points to work by bidding and winning new once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a hike around Red Rocks Amphitheater with Brandi Carlile and tickets to the BMW PGA Championship in the UK.