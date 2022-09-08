Wynonna Announces Complete Set of Special Guests for The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In the wake of Naomi Judds’ death, Wynonna has announced who will be filling in for the Nashville icon on what was to be the duo’s final tour this Fall.

Previously announced as special guests were Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill. The new name on the bill is Kelsea Ballerini. Each woman has been assigned certain shows. Martina McBride is set to open for all 11 shows.

The tour begins September 30 in Grand Rapids, MI, and wraps up October 29 in Lexington, KY.

The Final Tour was scheduled to be a final bow for the two women, now both in the Country Music Hall of Fame. They were a dominant radio act in the late 1980s before splitting in the early ’90s for health reasons. The Judds reunited for several tours in the 30 years that followed, but emphasized that this would be the last dance for the duo.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd’s mother died by suicide at the age of 76, just one day before the duo’s Country Music Hall of Fame medallion ceremony.

The Judds’ 2022 The Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 1 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 8 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 15 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena @ the Von Braun Center (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 21 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater (with Kelsea Ballerini)

Oct. 22 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 29 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (with Faith Hill)