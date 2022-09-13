Rapper PnB Rock Fatally Shot at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Los Angeles Times and TMZ has reported that rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South LA on Monday (September 11). Police responded to a potential robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles at 1:15 pm PST. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, confirmed LA Police Department (LAPD) Captain Kelly Muniz.

During the incident, at least one suspect approached the victim and a female witness inside the restaurant while eating and demanded “property,” Muniz said. She was unable to say what type of property the suspect demanded.

After a verbal exchange, the suspect shot the victim multiple times and fled in a getaway car in an unknown direction, according to Muniz.

During a press conference Monday evening, Muniz said the person shot at the restaurant on Manchester Avenue has died at the hospital but did not confirm if PnB Rock was the person shot.

Shortly after LAPD’s press conference, TMZ reported that PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, had died at the hospital. According to Muniz, the victim was transported to a local hospital and died at 1:59 p.m. She said no one is in custody, and there is very little on the suspect’s description.

The rapper’s girlfriend posted a photo of her food at Roscoe’s and tagged the restaurant right before the attack, similar to rapper Pop Smoke. He shared on social media the location of his Hollywood Hills home before the shooting took his life. Pop and PnB collaborated on the songs “Backseat” and “Like Me.”

After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we, as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock had two albums between 2017 and 2019, Catch These Vibes and TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Between 2016 and 2019, PnB Rock had eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, four of which were in 2019.

The Philadelphia rapper has been featured on hits like “Everyday We Lit” with fellow rapper YFN Lucci in 2017 and “Dangerous” with rapper Meek Mill and singer Jeremih in 2018. “Everyday We Lit” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Dangerous” peaked at 31.

His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released on September 2.